BMO Capital Markets Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $14.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s previous close.

PRMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

