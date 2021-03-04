BMO Capital Markets Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $36.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$21.51 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.