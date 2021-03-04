BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 81,082 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 67,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.