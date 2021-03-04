BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
