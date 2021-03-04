BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

