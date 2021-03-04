Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Invests $19.20 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 428,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,200,000. Eargo accounts for about 1.4% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 1.12% of Eargo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.63. 3,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,954. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

