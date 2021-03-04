Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Purchases New Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 834,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,451,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 19.8% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 0.29% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock traded up $10.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.81. The company had a trading volume of 168,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average of $412.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.