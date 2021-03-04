Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Purchases Shares of 21,740 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Silverback Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 0.07% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,081,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 1,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,180. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.75.

SBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

In other Silverback Therapeutics news, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964 over the last quarter.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

