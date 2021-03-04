Bob’s Repair (BOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $430,879.86

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $430,879.86 and $8,495.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.59 or 0.00747773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

