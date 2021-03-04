Bob’s Repair Market Cap Reaches $504,500.64 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $504,500.64 and $13,054.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

