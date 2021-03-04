Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.12). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 4,503,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,309. The stock has a market cap of $624.32 million, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.