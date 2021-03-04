Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Brokerages forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.12). Boingo Wireless posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 4,503,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,309. The stock has a market cap of $624.32 million, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

