BonFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One BonFi token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 20% against the US dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $2.28 million and $1.31 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00467831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00077792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00084292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00469736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051490 BTC.

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

