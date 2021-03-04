BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $729,948.18

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $729,948.18 and approximately $27,487.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00763810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044103 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

