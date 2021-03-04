BOOM Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $7,216.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,207,889 coins and its circulating supply is 782,177,156 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

