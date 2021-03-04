Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $371,307.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $371,307.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $63.19 or 0.00134348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00471160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00473555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051675 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

