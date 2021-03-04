Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Upgraded at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s current price.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from $46.25 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Boralex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.