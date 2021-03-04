Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $1.46

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.46 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 532,008 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £7.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.90.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

