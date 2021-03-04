BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $894,113.06 and $8.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

