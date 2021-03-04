Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,766 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of Starwood Property Trust worth $32,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.93.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

