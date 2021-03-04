Boston Partners Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $49,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Target by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

