Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.23% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,369,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

