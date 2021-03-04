Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

GE opened at $13.44 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

