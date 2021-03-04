Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $334.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.