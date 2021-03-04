Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,324,000 after purchasing an additional 583,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

