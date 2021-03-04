Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:SYF opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

