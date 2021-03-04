Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 291.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.