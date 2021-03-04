Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $58.68.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

