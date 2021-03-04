Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 378,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

