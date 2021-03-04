Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,914 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $637.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

