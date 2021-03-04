Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

