Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

