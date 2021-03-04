Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,711 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

