Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Boston Properties worth $118,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.