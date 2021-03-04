Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 347,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,948,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

