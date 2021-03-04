Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 1% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $39,638.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00056438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.89 or 0.00749585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars.

