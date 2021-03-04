BOX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $43.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.73 or 0.00469096 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.