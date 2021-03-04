Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.67% from the company’s previous close.

BHR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,787,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $12,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $6,462,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

