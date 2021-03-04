Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 156,341 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985,288 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,341 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $193,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 931,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

