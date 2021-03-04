Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,579 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Humana worth $44,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $10.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.92. 24,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,647. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Stephens raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.