Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 95,734 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95,734 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of 3M worth $95,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.42. 61,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

