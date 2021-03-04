Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cigna worth $61,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,287. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

