Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $107,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of PM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.60. 50,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

