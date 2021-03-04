Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $59,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $174.01. 46,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.