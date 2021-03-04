Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $145.58 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $145,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.04.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.39. The company had a trading volume of 77,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.10 and a 200 day moving average of $403.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

