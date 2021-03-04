Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $46.82 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,095 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $46,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,640,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 114,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.