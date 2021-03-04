Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $69.25 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Tyson Foods worth $69,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $72.26. 168,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,509. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

