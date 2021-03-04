Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 783,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,324,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Eli Lilly and as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,107. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.