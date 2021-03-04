Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,624 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $57,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in CVS Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 410,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 41,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

