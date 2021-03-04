Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 105,047 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,047 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Micron Technology worth $124,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $69,347,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

