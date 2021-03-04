Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BlackRock worth $110,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $693.02. 18,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $721.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.