Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 52,735 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,735 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $177,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 149,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,167,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 544,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,918. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

